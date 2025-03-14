Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $220.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ODFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $237.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.65.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $162.98 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $158.64 and a twelve month high of $233.26. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.67 and its 200-day moving average is $195.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 20.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.98%.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,633,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Challenger Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 11,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

