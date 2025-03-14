Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO) Insider Craig Foster Sells 105,000 Shares

Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO – Get Free Report) insider Craig Foster sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47), for a total value of £37,800 ($48,963.73).

Craig Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 31st, Craig Foster bought 378 shares of Ondo InsurTech stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($195.85).

Ondo InsurTech Stock Down 0.8 %

ONDO opened at GBX 34.71 ($0.45) on Friday. Ondo InsurTech Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 44 ($0.57). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 28.09. The firm has a market cap of £42.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Ondo InsurTech Company Profile

Ondo InsurTech Plc is a world-leading provider of claims prevention technology for home insurers. Ondo’s focus is on the global scale-up of LeakBot, technology that prevents water damage claims in homes. Water damage is the single biggest cause of home insurance claims, accounting for $17 billion annually in the USA and UK combined.

