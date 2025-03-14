Oracle’s (ORCL) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Oracle from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Oracle from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Oracle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.71.

Get Oracle alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Stock Down 2.3 %

ORCL opened at $147.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.34. Oracle has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $198.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The business had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total value of $389,448,893.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,331,027.20. This trade represents a 65.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $2,216,314,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $930,095,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,825,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,303,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,448 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,411,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,231,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,069 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 268.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,077,947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $512,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,520 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.