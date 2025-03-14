Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 369,900 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the February 13th total of 675,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Outokumpu Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of OUTFF remained flat at $3.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.36. Outokumpu Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $3.01.
About Outokumpu Oyj
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Outokumpu Oyj
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Rubrik Stock’s V-Bottom Reversal Signals a Major Rally Ahead
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- How Super Micro Computer Stock Is Defying the Market Sell-Off
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- AppLovin vs. HPE: Which Tech Stock Can Bounce Back Faster?
Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.