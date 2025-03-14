Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Issues Earnings Results

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 0.52 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Pacific Horizon Investment Trust had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 4.68%.
Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Price Performance
Pacific Horizon Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 574.65 ($7.44) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 584.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 579.12. Pacific Horizon Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 551 ($7.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 666 ($8.63). The company has a market cap of £516.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.75.
Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Company Profile
