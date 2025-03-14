PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.900-0.950 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $500.0 million-$507.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $510.1 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY26 guidance to $0.90-0.95 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.64.

Shares of PD stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.70. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $15.49 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $121.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.53 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 22.02% and a negative net margin of 16.29%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

PagerDuty announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 1,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $31,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,366,220. The trade was a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shelley Webb sold 7,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $143,319.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,029.18. This trade represents a 3.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,048 shares of company stock valued at $186,699 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

