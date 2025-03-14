Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Director Sells $486,675.00 in Stock

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) Director Edward F. Crawford sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $486,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 766,273 shares in the company, valued at $16,574,484.99. This trade represents a 2.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Park-Ohio stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $21.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,469. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $34.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.88. The stock has a market cap of $306.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKOH. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Park-Ohio by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 105.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 51.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Park-Ohio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

