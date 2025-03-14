Parnassus Investments LLC Buys 5,644 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $16,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. FMR LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,253,664,000 after acquiring an additional 361,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,930,301,000 after purchasing an additional 42,678 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,230,626,000 after buying an additional 133,838 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,174,000 after buying an additional 328,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,049,000 after buying an additional 36,323 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $880.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $866.17.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total transaction of $4,913,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,242,209.70. This represents a 30.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $571.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.71 and a fifty-two week high of $959.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $636.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $720.63.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.97%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

