Parnassus Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,105,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 749,136 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 1.6% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $712,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,232,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $741,908,000 after buying an additional 272,323 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,159,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 28,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 33,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:DHR opened at $203.96 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $196.80 and a 12-month high of $281.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.22.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total transaction of $1,277,541.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,149.90. The trade was a 21.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on DHR. Bank of America upgraded Danaher from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $277.00 price objective (down from $299.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $250.00 price objective on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

