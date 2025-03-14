Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Shares Sold by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD decreased its stake in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) by 85.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,036 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Patria Investments were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Patria Investments by 314.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 59,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Patria Investments by 21.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,017,000 after acquiring an additional 208,039 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Patria Investments by 34.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 113,935 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Patria Investments by 43.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 318,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 97,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Patria Investments during the third quarter worth about $669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Patria Investments Stock Performance

PAX opened at $10.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.47 million, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.58. Patria Investments Limited has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Patria Investments Dividend Announcement

Patria Investments Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

(Free Report)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.