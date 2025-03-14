Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.35 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $31.35 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Shares of PDCO opened at $31.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $31.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 31.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,739,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,994,000 after buying an additional 166,899 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 543,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,865,000 after buying an additional 86,972 shares during the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 84,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 44,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

