Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Stake Reduced by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,721,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 255,560 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline comprises about 2.2% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $63,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBA opened at $38.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.35. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBA. Barclays assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

