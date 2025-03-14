Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:PHLT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at B. Riley

Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:PHLT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock Trading Up 9.9 %

NASDAQ:PHLT opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $4.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.87 million, a PE ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46.

Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:PHLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock had a negative return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $34.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock Company Profile

Performant Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

