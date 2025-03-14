PFG Advisors Acquires 2,181 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter worth $28,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $21.44 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $23.84. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.37%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARCC. Raymond James lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.94.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

