PFG Advisors Decreases Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

PFG Advisors cut its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1,060.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.4 %

ITW opened at $250.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.23. The company has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.77 and a 52 week high of $279.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.39% and a net margin of 21.94%. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $312.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays set a $260.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Illinois Tool Works

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 41,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $11,249,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,698,667.50. This trade represents a 45.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $18,431,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 260,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,516,979.20. The trade was a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,925 shares of company stock worth $42,973,845. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.