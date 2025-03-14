PFG Advisors Has $1.34 Million Stake in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

PFG Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Gladstone Investment were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GAIN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 12.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 17,209 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the third quarter worth $239,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the third quarter worth $192,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the third quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GAIN stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.28.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 78.02% and a return on equity of 7.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 7.18%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

