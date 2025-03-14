PFG Advisors Has $936,000 Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 126,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 13,651 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,536,000 after purchasing an additional 143,861 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.13. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $72.95 and a 12-month high of $78.89.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
