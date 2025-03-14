PFG Advisors Has $936,000 Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 126,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 13,651 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,536,000 after purchasing an additional 143,861 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.13. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $72.95 and a 12-month high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.