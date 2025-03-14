PFG Advisors Increases Stock Position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 420.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 257.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF stock opened at $30.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.50. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a twelve month low of $27.94 and a twelve month high of $32.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

