PFG Advisors Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

PFG Advisors cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPHB. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $17,090,000. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,242,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 448.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 39,171 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,760,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,281,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHB opened at $78.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $266.66 million, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.41. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1-year low of $75.86 and a 1-year high of $96.15.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.