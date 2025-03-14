PFG Advisors Sells 395 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

PFG Advisors lowered its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT opened at $261.62 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $250.07 and a 52-week high of $289.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $266.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.86.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

