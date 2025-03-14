PGGM Investments Raises Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKG. Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 36,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 26,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,774,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $191.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.29 and a 200 day moving average of $222.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $169.00 and a fifty-two week high of $250.82.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.99%.

PKG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $253.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (down from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

