PipeHawk (LON:PIP) Issues Earnings Results

PipeHawk (LON:PIP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 0.16 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. PipeHawk had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a positive return on equity of 28.84%.
PipeHawk Trading Down 10.7 %
Shares of PIP opened at GBX 1.61 ($0.02) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -106.95, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.51. PipeHawk has a 1-year low of GBX 1.08 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 9 ($0.12). The stock has a market cap of £583,787.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.82.
PipeHawk Company Profile
