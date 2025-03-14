PipeHawk (LON:PIP) Issues Earnings Results

PipeHawk (LON:PIP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 0.16 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. PipeHawk had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a positive return on equity of 28.84%.

PipeHawk Trading Down 10.7 %

Shares of PIP opened at GBX 1.61 ($0.02) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -106.95, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.51. PipeHawk has a 1-year low of GBX 1.08 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 9 ($0.12). The stock has a market cap of £583,787.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.82.

PipeHawk Company Profile

PipeHawk plc engages in the development, assembly, and sale of test system solutions, rail industry solutions, and ground probing radar (GPR) equipment primarily for civil engineering and land mine detection applications in Europe and internationally. It operates through Utility Detection and Mapping Services; Development, Assembly, and Sale of GPR Equipment; Automation and Test System Solutions; and Rail Trackside Solutions segments.

