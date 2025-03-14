Postrock Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Postrock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,076 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,000. ANSYS accounts for 0.8% of Postrock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 468.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS stock opened at $317.56 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.82 and a fifty-two week high of $363.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $882.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.46 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total transaction of $67,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,606.60. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

