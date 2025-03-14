Postrock Partners LLC Buys Shares of 24,684 Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Postrock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 24,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Gentex by 179.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,519 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,479,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 617,657 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,338,000 after acquiring an additional 440,725 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,815,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Gentex by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,787,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,079,000 after purchasing an additional 386,461 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim set a $30.00 price objective on Gentex in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Gentex from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.81.

Gentex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $23.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.90. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $36.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 17.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Gentex Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.