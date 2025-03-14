Postrock Partners LLC Invests $2.37 Million in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Postrock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,000. HEICO comprises about 1.1% of Postrock Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in HEICO by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of HEICO by 219,129.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,234,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,285,970,000 after purchasing an additional 22,224,106 shares during the last quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in HEICO by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEICO stock opened at $250.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 68.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.92. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $185.03 and a 12 month high of $283.60.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.10 million. HEICO had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.45%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HEI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of HEICO from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on HEICO from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on HEICO in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.40.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

