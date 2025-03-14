Postrock Partners LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Postrock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on HWM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM stock opened at $122.43 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.80 and a twelve month high of $140.55. The firm has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. Analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

