Postrock Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,165 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Postrock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $185.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.22. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $176.09 and a 12 month high of $206.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

