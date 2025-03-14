Postrock Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Postrock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,318,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Postrock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of IVV stock opened at $554.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $551.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $596.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $588.66. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $496.30 and a 1-year high of $616.22.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.