Postrock Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Postrock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,318,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Postrock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $554.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $551.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $596.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $588.66. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $496.30 and a 1-year high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

