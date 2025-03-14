Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Trading Down 12.5% – Here’s Why

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report) was down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 427,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 200,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Prairie Provident Resources Stock Down 12.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.52.

About Prairie Provident Resources

Prairie Provident Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. The company explores for light and medium oil, heavy crude oil, conventional natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It principally focuses on the Princess and Michichi areas targeting the Glauconite, Detrital, Ellerslie, Lower Cretaceous Mannville, and Mississippian Banff formations in southeastern Alberta; and the Evi areas targeting the Devonian Slave Point, Gilwood, and Granite Wash formations situated in the Peace River Arch area of northern Alberta.

