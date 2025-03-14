Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.14.

NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $65.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $90.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.64%.

In other news, insider Jeremy Kinch sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $307,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,586 shares in the company, valued at $858,868.64. This trade represents a 26.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 998 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $67,864.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,636. This trade represents a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 2,302.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,330,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,839 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,851,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,995,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,489,000 after purchasing an additional 430,589 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,026,000 after purchasing an additional 381,284 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 80.6% during the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 839,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,779,000 after purchasing an additional 374,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

