Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Procter & Gamble updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.910-7.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $85.7 billion-$87.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.3 billion.

Shares of PG opened at $168.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $153.52 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.82.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.01%.

Several analysts recently commented on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.47.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total value of $14,819,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,313,845.76. This trade represents a 34.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total value of $3,089,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,274.66. This represents a 44.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,450 shares of company stock worth $23,988,008. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Procter & Gamble stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

