Promising Casino Stocks To Watch Today – March 14th

Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, MGM Resorts International, Wynn Resorts, PENN Entertainment, Churchill Downs, and Richtech Robotics are the seven Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate in the gambling and entertainment industry, such as casinos and related resorts. These stocks are sensitive to economic cycles, tourism trends, and regulatory changes, which can significantly impact their profitability and market value. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock traded up $4.32 on Friday, reaching $235.78. 839,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of $174.03 and a one year high of $299.73. The firm has a market cap of $41.84 billion and a PE ratio of 1,072.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.13 and its 200-day moving average is $251.65.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of DKNG stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.88. 3,428,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,608,077. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of -35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $28.69 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.07.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

MGM Resorts International stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,522,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,183,789. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.30. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $29.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.18.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

WYNN traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.91. 396,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,385. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.52. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $71.63 and a one year high of $110.38.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

PENN stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,713,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,530,175. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.19. PENN Entertainment has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.71.

Churchill Downs (CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

CHDN stock traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.58. 142,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,535. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $105.18 and a 52-week high of $150.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Richtech Robotics (RR)

Richtech Robotics Inc. develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

Shares of RR stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.69. 5,429,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,664,046. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54. Richtech Robotics has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The company has a current ratio of 39.74, a quick ratio of 70.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $188.92 million, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of -7.94.

