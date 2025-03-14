Promising Healthcare Stocks To Research – March 14th

Alphabet, ServiceNow, Salesforce, Intuitive Surgical, and UnitedHealth Group are the five Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of companies that operate within the healthcare industry, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and healthcare service providers. These stocks are often considered defensive investments because the demand for healthcare products and services tends to remain steady even during economic downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,332,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,870,469. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.22 and a 200 day moving average of $176.39. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $140.03 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE NOW traded up $34.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $846.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,547. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $997.51 and a 200 day moving average of $983.31. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.94, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

CRM traded up $7.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $278.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,030,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,052,121. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

ISRG traded up $8.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $485.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,407,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,056. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $568.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $531.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $364.17 and a 1-year high of $616.00.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $6.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $488.08. 1,370,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,848,455. The business has a 50 day moving average of $511.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $551.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The company has a market capitalization of $446.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62.

