Promising Retail Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 11th

Tesla, Apple, Amazon.com, Microsoft, Alibaba Group, Costco Wholesale, and Ford Motor are the seven Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks refer to the shares of companies that specialize in selling goods directly to consumers, whether through brick-and-mortar stores or online platforms. Their performance is often closely tied to consumer spending trends and economic conditions, making them a key indicator of overall market health and consumer sentiment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $10.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.73. The company had a trading volume of 121,925,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,569,508. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.46. The stock has a market cap of $748.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.44, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $7.12 on Tuesday, reaching $220.36. The company had a trading volume of 43,299,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,273,826. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.06 and a 200-day moving average of $234.16. Apple has a 12 month low of $164.08 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

AMZN stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.54. 30,106,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,683,051. Amazon.com has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.12. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

MSFT traded up $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $381.53. The company had a trading volume of 13,857,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,089,680. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $415.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $421.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $376.91 and a 12 month high of $468.35. The company has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $5.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.21. The stock had a trading volume of 20,974,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,707,008. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.25. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $68.36 and a 52 week high of $145.36. The company has a market capitalization of $328.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $930.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,524,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,958. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $989.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $944.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $697.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.24.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

F stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,311,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,529,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $14.85.

