ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Stock Price Down 3.1% – Here’s Why

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.01 and last traded at $26.34. 4,334,363 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 12,770,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.19.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Down 5.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average is $23.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,379,000. GTS Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2,456.3% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 193,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 185,645 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,112,000. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,112,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

