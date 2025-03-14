ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Stock Price Down 3.1% – Here’s Why

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.01 and last traded at $26.34. 4,334,363 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 12,770,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.19.
ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Down 5.7 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average is $23.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,379,000. GTS Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2,456.3% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 193,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 185,645 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,112,000. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,112,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000.
ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile
The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Rubrik Stock’s V-Bottom Reversal Signals a Major Rally Ahead
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- How Super Micro Computer Stock Is Defying the Market Sell-Off
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- AppLovin vs. HPE: Which Tech Stock Can Bounce Back Faster?
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.