Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) CEO Buys $8,640,000.00 in Stock

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) CEO John F. Barry acquired 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $8,640,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 81,501,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,088,350.56. This trade represents a 2.52 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Prospect Capital Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $4.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $5.72.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -270.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Institutional Trading of Prospect Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 6,177.6% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,478,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,426 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,880,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 4,160.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 924,428 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Prospect Capital by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 707,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 233,948 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 684,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 367,634 shares during the period. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Featured Stories

