Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,209,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,384,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,667 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,401,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,825,000 after buying an additional 877,345 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 376.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 810,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,321,000 after buying an additional 640,485 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 950,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,313,000 after acquiring an additional 483,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $114,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,791 shares in the company, valued at $10,536,332.10. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PEG opened at $79.74 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $63.31 and a 1 year high of $95.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.83.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

