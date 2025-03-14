Q1 EPS Estimate for Lowe’s Companies Reduced by Analyst

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will earn $2.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.20. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $11.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q2 2026 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $12.27 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $13.50 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $14.44 EPS.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LOW. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $222.47 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $211.80 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.67. The firm has a market cap of $125.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,842,954,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,010,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,045,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,897 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 350.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,373,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $585,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,315 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $314,435,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 24,531.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,228,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $303,096,000 after buying an additional 1,223,116 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.