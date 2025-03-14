Q1 EPS Forecast for Axsome Therapeutics Raised by Analyst

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.33) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.77). The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.79) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.40) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AXSM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $143.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.36.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $121.65 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $139.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.58.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.01. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 74.47% and a negative return on equity of 223.51%. The business had revenue of $118.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.83 million.

In other news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $393,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,187 shares in the company, valued at $5,529,450.09. This represents a 6.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $39,767,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 525.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 537,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,492,000 after purchasing an additional 451,737 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $34,100,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,388,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,444,000 after purchasing an additional 342,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $22,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

