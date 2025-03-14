Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 6,924.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,541 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $8,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.69, for a total transaction of $639,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,518,239.71. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.14, for a total transaction of $875,621.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,499,683. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,146 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,847 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 4.2 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $534.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $595.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $532.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.52 and a 52-week high of $715.99.

Several research firms recently commented on AXON. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.67.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

