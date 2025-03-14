Quantbot Technologies LP Decreases Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,292 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $9,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ stock opened at $72.17 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $84.15. The company has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

NDAQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.88.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $285,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,778.56. This represents a 5.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

