Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Position in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 234,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,358,000. Rubrik comprises approximately 0.6% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rubrik in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,418,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the third quarter worth $42,247,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Rubrik during the third quarter valued at $40,466,000. Institutional Venture Management XV LLC grew its position in Rubrik by 3,620.4% during the third quarter. Institutional Venture Management XV LLC now owns 1,162,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,378,000 after buying an additional 1,131,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rubrik during the third quarter worth about $35,359,000. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rubrik Stock Performance

Shares of Rubrik stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.42 and a 200 day moving average of $53.26. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Rubrik from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Rubrik from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Rubrik from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Rubrik from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rubrik

In other news, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 227,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $14,768,704.44. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 219,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,229,014.31. The trade was a 50.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $287,406.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,374 shares in the company, valued at $24,984,355.16. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 625,712 shares of company stock valued at $41,583,311.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

