Quantum Computing (QUBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. Analysts expect Quantum Computing to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.

Quantum Computing stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,992,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,576,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 3.26. Quantum Computing has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average is $6.03.

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

