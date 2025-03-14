Radio Caca Trading Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $35.07 million and $10.80 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded 5,037,843.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001035 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 415,670,371,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,670,371,068 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.