Rakuten Securities Inc. Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 222.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 380 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,222 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.6% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 29,317 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.4% during the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 26,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 105,082 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,063,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 390,401 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $41,101,000 after acquiring an additional 54,526 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,716,400. This trade represents a 37.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arjun N. Murti acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.87 per share, with a total value of $239,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,205. This represents a 13.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP opened at $96.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.26 and a 200-day moving average of $103.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $86.81 and a 52-week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.05.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

