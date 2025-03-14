RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
RBC Bearings Price Performance
Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $337.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $337.56 and a 200 day moving average of $315.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.61 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $152.90 and a 1 year high of $264.94.
About RBC Bearings
