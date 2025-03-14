Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for National Bank of Canada (NA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for National Bank of Canada (TSE: NA):
- 3/5/2025 – National Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$135.00 to C$131.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/5/2025 – National Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$135.00 to C$127.00.
- 2/28/2025 – National Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$145.00 to C$140.00.
- 2/27/2025 – National Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$144.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/27/2025 – National Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$143.00 to C$135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/27/2025 – National Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$135.00 to C$131.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/27/2025 – National Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$140.00 to C$136.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/27/2025 – National Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$149.00 to C$147.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/27/2025 – National Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$139.00 to C$137.00.
- 2/21/2025 – National Bank of Canada was downgraded by analysts at Cormark from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/20/2025 – National Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$154.00 to C$125.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2025 – National Bank of Canada was downgraded by analysts at Cibc World Mkts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/18/2025 – National Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$141.00 to C$135.00.
- 2/18/2025 – National Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$153.00 to C$149.00.
- 2/14/2025 – National Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$150.00 to C$145.00.
- 1/15/2025 – National Bank of Canada was upgraded by analysts at Cormark from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating.
National Bank of Canada Stock Performance
NA opened at C$115.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$126.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$128.94. The company has a market cap of C$44.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$105.43 and a 1 year high of C$141.15.
National Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.03%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than National Bank of Canada
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.