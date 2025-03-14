Relx (NYSE:RELX) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight Rating

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RELX. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Relx Trading Up 0.1 %

Institutional Trading of Relx

Relx stock opened at $47.77 on Friday. Relx has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.79 and its 200-day moving average is $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $88.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 8.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,148,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,284,000 after buying an additional 548,423 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,246,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,714,000 after purchasing an additional 253,107 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Relx by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,868,000 after acquiring an additional 48,793 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,189,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,885,000 after purchasing an additional 121,831 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Relx by 368.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,807,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,437,000 after buying an additional 2,208,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

