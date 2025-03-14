Renasant Bank Grows Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Renasant Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Atmos Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWO opened at $254.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.21. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $242.92 and a 1 year high of $317.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.46.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.