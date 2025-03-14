Renasant Bank Has $341,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Renasant Bank lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 76.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,383 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $308.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.83.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 2.6 %

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $222.47 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.80 and a 1-year high of $287.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.67. The company has a market cap of $125.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

